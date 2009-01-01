|
Lassiter32 1100 Head Scam
Bought a Cool Head from lassiter32, he had pictures of the head on the ad and it was very clean looking no damage, i receive the head and one of the domes is literally destroyed.
Now he wont respond to me, opening a claim buyer beware!
Alex Lassiter
