Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lassiter32 1100 Head Scam #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Houston Posts 18 Lassiter32 1100 Head Scam Bought a Cool Head from lassiter32, he had pictures of the head on the ad and it was very clean looking no damage, i receive the head and one of the domes is literally destroyed.

Now he wont respond to me, opening a claim buyer beware!



http://www.pwctoday.com/member.php?u=186003

Alex Lassiter





jb4D5KT.jpg

Ac30qxw.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules