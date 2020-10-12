 440 to 750 build
  Today, 06:14 PM
    Raen
    440 to 750 build

    this 750 is got a 650 cranking it they call it a stroker it runs like a striped ape!!been bored out .05 over..stinger pipe with no water box....20201012_124958_HDR.jpg20201012_124958_HDR.jpg
    Last edited by Raen; Today at 06:31 PM.
