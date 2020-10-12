Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 to 750 build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location AZ Age 49 Posts 10 440 to 750 build this 750 is got a 650 cranking it they call it a stroker it runs like a striped ape!!been bored out .05 over..stinger pipe with no water box....20201012_124958_HDR.jpg20201012_124958_HDR.jpg Attached Images 20201012_124905_HDR.jpg (3.30 MB, 5 views)

20201012_124905_HDR.jpg (3.30 MB, 5 views) 20201012_124900_HDR.jpg (3.97 MB, 4 views)

20201012_124900_HDR.jpg (3.97 MB, 4 views) 20201012_125040_HDR.jpg (4.06 MB, 3 views)

20201012_125040_HDR.jpg (4.06 MB, 3 views) 20201012_125013.jpg (3.47 MB, 3 views) Last edited by Raen; Today at 06:31 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules