 WTB- JS550 parts to finish up build
  1. Today, 04:02 PM #1
    JSrider82
    WTB- JS550 parts to finish up build

    Looking for a few parts to hopefully finish off this JS550 build,
    here is the list
    1 - Start Stop with Tether face plate,
    or a Vertical Tether faceplate (I have a vertical start stop, but tether faceplates are hard to find)
    1 - Full set of straps(6 total) , Water Box, Fuel Tank, and Battery)
    1 - Fuel pick up (I have a tank)
    1 - Flywheel cover vent plug
    1 - Steering Cable end

    would like to have it shipped to Canada, postal code R0G 0B0, but could also pick it up in the USA zip, 58265 (I live 5 min from the Canada/US border)

    let me know what you got and how much shipped !!! thanks
  2. Today, 06:53 PM #2
    Grnwtr4life
    Re: WTB- JS550 parts to finish up build

    Hey man I've got pickups, flywheel cover w/ inspection cap and a steering cable located in Washington state. Shoot me a text 4256819321
