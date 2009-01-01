|
WTB- JS550 parts to finish up build
Looking for a few parts to hopefully finish off this JS550 build,
here is the list
1 - Start Stop with Tether face plate,
or a Vertical Tether faceplate (I have a vertical start stop, but tether faceplates are hard to find)
1 - Full set of straps(6 total) , Water Box, Fuel Tank, and Battery)
1 - Fuel pick up (I have a tank)
1 - Flywheel cover vent plug
1 - Steering Cable end
would like to have it shipped to Canada, postal code R0G 0B0, but could also pick it up in the USA zip, 58265 (I live 5 min from the Canada/US border)
let me know what you got and how much shipped !!! thanks
Re: WTB- JS550 parts to finish up build
Hey man I've got pickups, flywheel cover w/ inspection cap and a steering cable located in Washington state. Shoot me a text 4256819321
