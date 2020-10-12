Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Nice 86 JS550 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location Averill Park, NY Posts 668 Nice 86 JS550 Hull was completely stripped and professionally resprayed with dupont metallic pearl orange base/clear. It looks amazing in the sun. Dupont single stage on bottom. Partial vintage graphics kit (rest of the kit comes with it). New hydroturf, fuel fill neck, NOS switch panel and jetworks bars and sxr lanyard switch. Mikuni SBN44 with aftermarket flame arrestor. Weighted clunk type fuel pickup. Pump and impeller are stock and in good shape. Engine runs good, 140psi in both holes.



Full disclosure:

- No papers. Never needed it on my lake anyway.

- Small stress crack on bottom of hull about midway. Been like that for years.

- Will need a battery and bilge pump switch.



$2,100



Located near Albany, NY



Can text me if you have more questions 51885721sevenseven







