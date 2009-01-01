Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Yamaha 650 vxr partout #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 390 Yamaha 650 vxr partout Just got a 91 vxr 650 in and am parting her out...



keeping motor, Ebox, and carb. Everything else must go:



fischer scoop grate



am ride plate (need to confirm brand)



TDR water box



GoIng against the grain and taking offers



Stock or aftermarket pipe?

Please post pictures of the waterbox.



