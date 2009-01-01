 Yamaha 650 vxr partout
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 9 of 9
  1. Today, 06:39 PM #1
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    390

    Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    Just got a 91 vxr 650 in and am parting her out...

    keeping motor, Ebox, and carb. Everything else must go:

    fischer scoop grate

    am ride plate (need to confirm brand)

    TDR water box

    GoIng against the grain and taking offers

    buyer to pay shipping
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:56 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    33
    Posts
    5,270

    Re: Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    Stock or aftermarket pipe?

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:57 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,683
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    Please post pictures of the waterbox.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:11 PM #4
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    390

    Re: Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    Stock pipe
    Pics coming shortly
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:22 PM #5
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    390

    Re: Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    BBED9E1A-7D93-4C15-9ABC-BE5384B7C5DF.jpeg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:23 PM #6
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    390

    Re: Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    3FE8B689-0597-4464-B334-6100F8A0D479.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:24 PM #7
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    390

    Re: Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    C805073C-4967-432B-89BE-188BB5208E57.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:25 PM #8
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    390

    Re: Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    22DCBC14-E690-4FF6-A196-0F063071F124.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:54 PM #9
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    390

    Re: Yamaha 650 vxr partout

    Bump
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 