Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Yamaha GP800R - NO Spark! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island, NY Age 30 Posts 4 2003 Yamaha GP800R - NO Spark! So i recently bought a 2003 yamaha gp800r in nice clean condition, good compression, but no spark.



I did all the first tests ypu would do, unplugged stop button wires, even tried a new start/stop switch I have to go on my SJ.



So i got the Yamaha service manual form this ski. The engine code is 66E i believe. Yamaha 800 powervalve motor.



Anyway, i have the E-box open and over to the side right now to do some resistance checks and voltage tests. Now i did all the resistance checks and everything ive tested has checked out with the specs.



So now, i have to do the Peak Voltage Tests, from the manual. Im getting about 150vdc peak from the stator(charge coil) and about 85vdc from the CDI output wire.



This is my first time doing peak voltage tests like this. And in the beginning i wasnt setting my meter to Peak Min/Max mode, only Min/Max mode. So i was getting low numbers in the 20s & 30s.

I am not using the yamaha peak voltage adapter, but my digital multimeter (fluke 87V) is supposed to do this exact test when in the Peak Min/Max Mode, getting voltage readings in the milliseconds according to the fluke how-to's.



So what am i missing here? Am i doing the test wrong?



Im getting correct readings from the various ignition compenents and still no spark. The ebox is super clean. I was going to take the stator out of the ski and take a look at it but then i wont be able to test the ski again until its re-installed. Its also alittle bit of a job to remove because the cover is part of the front engine mount brackets..



Maybe someone can give me some advice and illl go thru the tests again to make sure ive done it all correctly, before removing the stator.



Also the manual doesn't seem to state it, but in the test values boxes, there's "Loaded" & "Unloaded."

Does that mean still connected tot the CDI and the ignition system or does it mean in the water or out of the water?



Also the dash gauge is showing the speed and fuel level and no error beeps or lights are on. Although its very hard to read from sun baking the plastic screen and causing a rough finish. I still cant see if the hour gauge has a number below it or how that works.



I also seem it mentioned that the RPM bar graph thing should go up alittle while cranking, but i cant really see the screen well enough to tell..



Also the Battery is new and charged, cranks over strong.



Thanks

Anthony Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules