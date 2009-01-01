Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 550SX All original - Time to freshen it up. First service in 30 years. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location CA Posts 1 1990 550SX All original - Time to freshen it up. First service in 30 years. I have a box stock 1990 550SX that I'm going through. I have worked on many 2 & 4 stroke dirt bike engines, doing full rebuilds, splitting cases, etc. but this will be the first time on a Jet Ski engine.



This ski is one of three skis that factory Kawasaki gave to the Baja 1000 winning team of Larry Roeseler, Danny LaPorte and Ted Hunnicutt Jr. It's all original. Never really been serviced that I know of. With that being said, I want to keep it as original as possible but also do some upgrades for performance and some of the standard upgrades that most do. I've done plenty of research on this site and others and am ready to get started.



The ski only had a few hours on it when I bought it. I don't remember how many seasons I put on it but it ran great for many years. It wouldn't start this season. It seemed like no fuel. Put a carb rebuild kit and still nothing. Brought it home and checked compression. 90 pounds or less in each cylinder. It needs at the least a fresh top end. I would also like to improve the overall performance, maintain reliability and look as original as possible.





Here's what I'm thinking:





New pistons & rings

GroupK 550 "SLEEPER" ENGINE KIT



Includes cylinder porting, decking, and manifold matching; cylinder head modification;

cooling system upgrade; carb circuit upgrade; flame arrestor mod; pump nozzle boring

Disconnect Rev Limiter



Remove choke, install manual primer

Ride Plate - On the shelf

Straight bars & quick steer plate - Done

New grips (could use suggestions)

Replace Throttle (could use suggestions)

Replace Grate (could use suggestions)

Replace impeller (could use suggestions)

Replace mat - the stocker is coming apart (could use suggestions)

Patch & paint nicks & dings

Polish & wax (or whatever else works, ceramic?)

New OEM Graphics - Shipping now



Pipe? I have a Westcoast pipe on the shelf. Group K's says the sleeper kit works with the stock exhaust. Not sure if the pipe will have any advantages. I will sell it if not needed.





