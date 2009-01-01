Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Pump cone fill plug sealant?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Ontario Age 40 Posts 10 Pump cone fill plug sealant?? Hey everybody, quick question regarding what should be used on the jet pump fill plug threads, I recently rebuild my pump(new bearings, front seal) and when I originally took the plug out the threads were clean, didnt seem to be any Loctite etc on them. Now that the assembly is all filled with oil I keep seeing oil leakage from the plug. Any help would be appreciated. Btw I put about 5 ounces of oil in it, is this about the correct amount usually? 2001 gtx. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 40 Posts 1,018 Re: Pump cone fill plug sealant?? The 3 bolts should have a drop of blue loctite on the threads. On my pump fill plug(s) I use PTFE sealant. I run the plug down until its flush with the plastic and leave it.



https://www.permatex.com/products/th.../?locale=en_us



5 oz I think is about right. I normally drop the trailer tongue onto the ground to raise the rear. This allows any pockets of air to rise to the rear while I fill it. I fill till the oil is at the bottom of the threads of the fill plug. Last edited by SpitAndDirt; Today at 07:30 PM . "The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

