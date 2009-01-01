|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Pump cone fill plug sealant??
Hey everybody, quick question regarding what should be used on the jet pump fill plug threads, I recently rebuild my pump(new bearings, front seal) and when I originally took the plug out the threads were clean, didnt seem to be any Loctite etc on them. Now that the assembly is all filled with oil I keep seeing oil leakage from the plug. Any help would be appreciated. Btw I put about 5 ounces of oil in it, is this about the correct amount usually? 2001 gtx.
-
Resident Guru
Re: Pump cone fill plug sealant??
The 3 bolts should have a drop of blue loctite on the threads. On my pump fill plug(s) I use PTFE sealant. I run the plug down until its flush with the plastic and leave it.
I use a similar product to this:
https://www.permatex.com/products/th.../?locale=en_us
5 oz I think is about right. I normally drop the trailer tongue onto the ground to raise the rear. This allows any pockets of air to rise to the rear while I fill it. I fill till the oil is at the bottom of the threads of the fill plug.
Last edited by SpitAndDirt; Today at 07:30 PM.
"The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."
-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance
Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding
I love my CanDooPro!
Take that stealerships!! www.candoopro.com
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Pump cone fill plug sealant??
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules