Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Best product to repair sun damage? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location North Carolina Age 56 Posts 7 Best product to repair sun damage? This past summer I was able to upgrade my jet skis to two 2000 Yamaha models, an XLT1200 Limited and a GP1200R. I got amazing deals on both of them, but they each needed work. The XLT had a bad cylinder, and it had over 500 hours so I just got a rebuilt engine from SBT for it. The 1200R is a weird case. It runs GREAT, and only needed an instrument cluster and new glovebox cover. Someone had put a D-Plate in it but no chip, so once I got the new cluster I found that issue and fixed it. There were also some loose bolts and missing nuts, I have no idea what the people before me were up to with it.



Anyway, both skis run great, and they're a great looking pair on the trailer. But the XLT was obviously truly loved it's whole life, it looks like it was kept under a cover (it came with a nice one) in a garage its whole life, and washed periodically. It really looks like it's only a couple of years old. The 1200R, on the other hand, has some scratches, the decals are half gone, it needs new traction mats, and the painted part of the hood needs a fresh coat. I have all that covered.



What I'm curious about is the best product to bring the plastic parts back to life. I'm mainly talking about the upper hood, which is not painted, and the rear hand grip. I've gone to google, but everyone claims they're the best and it's just too much to wade through. Does anyone here who's restored a ski have thoughts on this? Also, since the hood is hard plastic and the grip is almost rubbery, should I use different products for each?



