 701 Superjet Pole
  Today, 07:01 PM
    sorejo
    701 Superjet Pole

    My family recently got a '94 701 SJ that has a broken handle pole. Any recommendations? Should I fix it, buy a used one, or buy an aftermarket handle pole. The previous owner is the one who broke it and attempted to fix but the repair isn't great. The other issue is someone repainted the ski so if I buy a used one I have to paint it.
  Today, 08:09 PM
    KirkMN
    Re: 701 Superjet Pole

    I have an after market aluminum square nose pole I could sell. I could get some pictures tomorrow probably.
  Today, 08:14 PM
    sorejo
    Re: 701 Superjet Pole

    How much and is it used?
