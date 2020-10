Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Yamaha WaveRunner GP1200W is NOT turning over...... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location NY Age 40 Posts 2 1998 Yamaha WaveRunner GP1200W is NOT turning over...... My jet ski has been sitting in my garage the last couple of years because I had spinal surgery. So now I am trying to get it back up and running, but am having some issues. The jet ski cranks when I attempt to start it up but won’t turn over. I have replaced the gas, spark plugs, battery, & fuel filter. Does anyone know what the cause of this can be from? Attached Images E3DB265D-FED3-449B-92ED-F6EDCFCABAFE.jpeg (3.64 MB, 5 views) ​F.L. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

