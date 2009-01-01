 WTB Kawasaki JS550 Impeller
  1. Today, 11:33 AM #1
    sorejo
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    21

    WTB Kawasaki JS550 Impeller

    Looking for a JS550 impeller stock or aftermarket. PM me what you've got.
  2. Today, 03:53 PM #2
    restosud
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,099

    Re: WTB Kawasaki JS550 Impeller

    have a stock like new.$10 plus ship
  3. Today, 04:08 PM #3
    sorejo
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    21

    Re: WTB Kawasaki JS550 Impeller

    PMed
