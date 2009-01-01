 F it I'm getting the new superjet, can you put speakers on a stand up?
  1. Yesterday, 11:02 PM #1
    scottonfire
    F it I'm getting the new superjet, can you put speakers on a stand up?

    Any suggestions if so?
    Thx,
    Scott
  2. Yesterday, 11:19 PM #2
    surfer8210
    Re: F it I'm getting the new superjet, can you put speakers on a stand up?

    Pwcbrackets.com


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  3. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #3
    surfer8210
    Re: F it I'm getting the new superjet, can you put speakers on a stand up?

    He can fabricate something for you Im sure.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 