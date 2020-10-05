Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Polaris Octane 1200 DI Direct Injection 3 cylinder $600 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location Lake Mathews, CA Age 35 Posts 17 2001 Polaris Octane 1200 DI Direct Injection 3 cylinder $600 For sale for parts. I bought this ski around 5 years ago along with a Polaris 800 DI with the intention of putting the engines in my SN SJ and my wife's Blaster.



The DI engines are legal on Lake Mohave and Lake Mead, along with all other National Park Lands.



Fast forward two kids and a house later, and they've just been sitting. I just don't have the time to do the swap, and I don't see myself having the time in the next decade . I sold the 800 already, fresh battery and fresh gas in her and she fired up. This one likely needs the same - it was running when I bought it.



Engine is in good shape still. Needs fresh fuel and a new battery. Would have been awesome to put it in the Blaster, but I just don't have time.



Trailer not included. Bill of sale only. Can't find the title and I'm not going to the DMV to get a new one. Pick up only. HID is US - PLE61103C101.



Asking $600 obo. I figure the ECU alone is worth half that.



20201005_123855.jpg



20201005_123907.jpg



20201005_123918.jpg



20201005_123926.jpg



20201005_124024.jpg



20201005_124020.jpg



20201005_124015.jpg



20201005_123957.jpg



20201005_123952.jpg



