Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Painting bumpers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Minneapolis, MN Posts 5 Painting bumpers I'm doing a little restoration/transformation project on one of my 95 Waverunner 3's. I have purple bumpers and would like to change them to black. From the research I've done it looks like most people that have attempted to spray paint them fail. It looks good initially but as soon as the bumper contacts a dock or a trailer the paint cracks and falls off.



I know there has to be somebody out there that has done this successfully. Maybe truck bed liner would be a better option? I need ideas. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,263 Re: Painting bumpers To be successful you need to first clean and scuff the plastic. I do this with a bucket of soapy water and a red scotchbrite pad. Then rinse. After dry mask off anything you need to. Finally a wipedown with a microfiber and some prepsol/brake clean/laquer thinner/etc. Then use SEM plastic and vinyl dye. It sprays on like paint but soaks into the surface. If you want a custom color not available from SEM, then you need to spray with Bulldog adhesion promoter and let it flash, then spray on color of your choice in normal spray paint....I use Duplicolor. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

