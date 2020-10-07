 Parting out mint 1995 ZXI750
  Today, 03:26 PM
    blazinbikerr1
    blazinbikerr1 is offline
    Resident Guru blazinbikerr1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Manchester TN
    Age
    33
    Posts
    819

    Parting out mint 1995 ZXI750

    Bought this ski for the motor, carbs, and electronics. If you need anything other than that let me know and I can get you a price shipped. Also I dont think the trim motor works.

    20201007_140657.jpg20201007_140647.jpg
  Today, 04:54 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    48
    Posts
    10,816

    Re: Parting out mint 1995 ZXI750

    What do you want for the seat and the piece in front of it?
