I picked up a new 550 and swapped the carb out with a sbn44 I put the intake manifold spacer on threw the carb on and tried firing it up but it looks like its not pulling fuel I replaced feed, return, and pulse line to the carb when I installed it so they are all good the carb has a blowsion 2.5 inch filter other than that the ski is 100% stock. The current carb settings are 80 gram black pop off spring, 125 main jet, 110 low jet, 2.0 needle and seat. I usually ride near sea level I'm new to these sbn 44 and have no idea where to start on it I have the high and low screws one turn out looking for tuning recommendations and help on why it won't pull fuel. The fuel lines are completely stock so I connected the little hose off the side of the return block next to the fuel filter to the primer connection on the sbn don't know if its needed or not.