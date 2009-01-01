Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1987 Kawasaki 550 SBN 44 swap issues NEED HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location California Posts 1 1987 Kawasaki 550 SBN 44 swap issues NEED HELP! I picked up a new 550 and swapped the carb out with a sbn44 I put the intake manifold spacer on threw the carb on and tried firing it up but it looks like its not pulling fuel I replaced feed, return, and pulse line to the carb when I installed it so they are all good the carb has a blowsion 2.5 inch filter other than that the ski is 100% stock. The current carb settings are 80 gram black pop off spring, 125 main jet, 110 low jet, 2.0 needle and seat. I usually ride near sea level I'm new to these sbn 44 and have no idea where to start on it I have the high and low screws one turn out looking for tuning recommendations and help on why it won't pull fuel. The fuel lines are completely stock so I connected the little hose off the side of the return block next to the fuel filter to the primer connection on the sbn don't know if its needed or not. Attached Images image0.jpg (14.8 KB, 1 views)

image1.jpg (15.5 KB, 0 views) image2.jpg (15.6 KB, 0 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Longview, Washington Age 29 Posts 27 Re: 1987 Kawasaki 550 SBN 44 swap issues NEED HELP! Following cause I'm having the exact same issue on my 550 reed that I just put a sbn44 on. It'll only run if I pump my primer Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

