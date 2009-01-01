Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 97 STS Electrical Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Springfield , MO Posts 5 97 STS Electrical Issue Hello all, have a 97 750 STS that I bought with the motor took apart. Swapped in a known good engine and with the good engine, ebox wiring and stator off my ZXI the ski runs perfectly. With the original STS wiring, ebox and stator it has some sort of electrical issue. Sounds like the motor is out of time, kicks back when you try to start it, and when it does run it hits 5 to 5500 RPM and just surges like its hitting a rev limiter. Previous owner said he put on a new stator but I bought another and tried it and still have the same issue. I was going to start swapping coils etc from my good ebox to the sts one but Kawi is showing different part numbers between the 2 so was wondering if anyone has come across this and has advice or if its possible to swap the coil etc from my 97 zxi ebox with out hurting anything so I can trouble shoot it some more instead of just ordering parts. I also have a 96 750xi ss I can grab parts from and it has the same stator part number at least. Any help is much appreciated. And of course what I've done has completely eliminated any fuel, carb or other issues. So its narrowed down to the E-box or wiring somewhere. Thanks guys! Last edited by Jetmate827; Today at 02:04 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,314 Re: 97 STS Electrical Issue Aftermarket cdi box ? Or oe , ? Flywheel is in time ? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Springfield , MO Posts 5 Re: 97 STS Electrical Issue All OE stuff. Flywheel is in time. When I swap to my other stator and wiring/ebox it runs perfect. Rode it all day yesterday like that. But would like to fix the original harness/ebox. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Springfield , MO Posts 5 Re: 97 STS Electrical Issue Found some wires coming out of the Ebox the previous owner cut off. One is black/brown and is a ground. One is Brown with black or blue that runs to the stator and the other is red with black that runs to the voltage regulator and splits and goes to the fuse block. I'm guessing these are for the trim? Found some wires on the harness that was solid colors in brown, black and red and connected them all and its still doing the same thing though. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

