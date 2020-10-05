|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Help please: STX 15F Manifold exhaust pipe/gasket change
I have a 2004 STX 15F. Due to leaks/corrosion, I'm in the process of replacing the exhaust pipe (that connects to the exhaust manifold and first muffler), exhaust pipe rings and the blue coupler. The exhaust manifold and muffler were in good shape. The replacement Kawasaki exhaust pipe has larger water jacket holes than the holes in the original exhaust pipe. I figured this was a Kawasaki update since it matches the large holes on the adjoining exhaust manifold. Unfortunately, the new gasket has the smaller holes. Do they make a gasket with the bigger holes? If not, should I try to cut the holes bigger?
FYI, I have also posted this question on GreenHulk
Screenshot_20201005-161335_Gallery.jpgScreenshot_20201005-160558_Gallery.jpgScreenshot_20201005-160832_Gallery.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules