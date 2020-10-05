I have a 2004 STX 15F. Due to leaks/corrosion, I'm in the process of replacing the exhaust pipe (that connects to the exhaust manifold and first muffler), exhaust pipe rings and the blue coupler. The exhaust manifold and muffler were in good shape. The replacement Kawasaki exhaust pipe has larger water jacket holes than the holes in the original exhaust pipe. I figured this was a Kawasaki update since it matches the large holes on the adjoining exhaust manifold. Unfortunately, the new gasket has the smaller holes. Do they make a gasket with the bigger holes? If not, should I try to cut the holes bigger?

