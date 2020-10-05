Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help please: STX 15F Manifold exhaust pipe/gasket change #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Panama City Beach, Florida Posts 9 Help please: STX 15F Manifold exhaust pipe/gasket change I have a 2004 STX 15F. Due to leaks/corrosion, I'm in the process of replacing the exhaust pipe (that connects to the exhaust manifold and first muffler), exhaust pipe rings and the blue coupler. The exhaust manifold and muffler were in good shape. The replacement Kawasaki exhaust pipe has larger water jacket holes than the holes in the original exhaust pipe. I figured this was a Kawasaki update since it matches the large holes on the adjoining exhaust manifold. Unfortunately, the new gasket has the smaller holes. Do they make a gasket with the bigger holes? If not, should I try to cut the holes bigger?



FYI, I have also posted this question on GreenHulk

Screenshot_20201005-161335_Gallery.jpgScreenshot_20201005-160558_Gallery.jpgScreenshot_20201005-160832_Gallery.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules