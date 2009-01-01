Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HONDA AQUATRAX ECU ECM FI CDI code 25/no working #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location USA Posts 1 HONDA AQUATRAX ECU ECM FI CDI code 25/no working I can buy non-working ECU (ECM / FI UNIT) for honda aquatrax. Doesn't work or code 25.

I can buy any quantity ECUs, from 1 to infinity.





I can also buy any other non-working watercraft ECU (Yamaha, SeaDoo and others). Last edited by adui1989; Today at 11:19 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules