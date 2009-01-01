Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Does Yamaha (>2016) have the equivalent to the seadoo carbon seal and wear ring? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Houston Age 52 Posts 10 Does Yamaha (>2016) have the equivalent to the seadoo carbon seal and wear ring? I am looking to purchase a 2016 VX Limited with ~80 hrs. I am curious what to look for in the drive train and the expected replacement parts that might be needed at some point. I know my Seadoo has the carbon seal and wear ring that I just replaced. I assume the Yamaha has something similar? With average usage what is the replacement period? What other maintenance should I expect on Yamaha vs Seadoo 4tec besides plugs and oil changes. I know I don't need to change the coolant. Take it for a test ride this weekend



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,261 Re: Does Yamaha (>2016) have the equivalent to the seadoo carbon seal and wear ring? The Yamahe machines are very reliable.

No, they don't have a similar carbon ring/ bellows arrangement that can sink your ski.

I'm not fond of the Seadoo closed loop cooling setup on the engine. I've done 2 Seadoo head gaskets this season and am taking a third apart right now in my shop. Seems the overheat sensors come on too late.....head gasket already blown.

On the Yamaha I typically see pump or driveline sealed bearings crap out around 200-250 hours. Normally destroys the liner and impeller too. Just rebuild the driveline as normal maintenance.

My vote is non supercharged Yamaha. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



