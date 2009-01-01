|
|
-
Non Running Jet ski
Hi all,
Does anyone know of anyone with any non running jet skis, preferably stand up. I am looking for a cheap winter project for this winter that I can ride next summer. I would prefer a older kawasaki but will also buy a yami if the price is right. I am really hoping for a 440, 550, 650, 750 or 701 SJ. Please pm me with what you have and include pictures please.
