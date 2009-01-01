Thread: Rickter XFR

|
|
-
Rickter XFR
Rickter XFR 701, 185psi on both, Dasa billet gurdled head, jetnetics flywheel, RRP Carbon chamber, RRP pole, 155 pump with Skat, stock ignition with enhancer, excellent fresh water condition. Runs crisp
black and yellow. surf lay up.
$15,900.00
located In British Columbia. Canada
text for pictures
six o 4 eight 2 8 three 6 43
Last edited by Screaming Beaver; Yesterday at 11:10 PM.
