Thread: Rickter XFR

Rickter XFR

Rickter XFR 701, 185psi on both, Dasa billet gurdled head, jetnetics flywheel, RRP Carbon chamber, RRP pole, 155 pump with Skat, stock ignition with enhancer, excellent fresh water condition. Runs crisp



black and yellow. surf lay up.



$15,900.00

located In British Columbia. Canada



text for pictures



