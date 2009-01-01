Thread: Rickter XFR

 Rickter XFR
Rickter XFR

    Screaming Beaver
    Rickter XFR

    Rickter XFR 701, 185psi on both, Dasa billet gurdled head, jetnetics flywheel, RRP Carbon chamber, RRP pole, 155 pump with Skat, stock ignition with enhancer, excellent fresh water condition. Runs crisp

    black and yellow. surf lay up.

    $15,900.00
    located In British Columbia. Canada

    text for pictures

    six o 4 eight 2 8 three 6 43
