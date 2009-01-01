|
787 mid rpm miss
Trying to troubleshoot a mid rpm slight miss. Around 3000 to 4000 rpm you can feel and hear a small skip. Idle great, and no hesitation and run great at anything above 4500 rpms. My top rpm may be a little low at 6720 tops.
Does anyone have any ideas at what to troubleshoot the mid rpm miss?
Thanks for any help, Charlie
