  Today, 02:25 PM
    headshock
    headshock is offline
    PWCToday Guru headshock's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2003
    Location
    Folsom - CA
    Age
    49
    Posts
    443

    Kawasaki Ultra 150 - For Sale

    Selling my Ultra 150, Had it at the lake today and it died. I think it needs a topend but other than that its been an amazing ski. I am the original owner, the ski has been garage kept and is in great shape. Recently rebuilt the Pump and installed a Solas Prop, New Seat, Odyssey Battery. $1600

    Shreadmaster Ride Plate and R&D Intake Grate can be sold separately for $300

    Great winter project, if it doesn't sell I will be fixing it myself. Hit me up if you have any questions or if you want to buy it. No Trades. Trailer not for sale. Will consider Offers.

    Located in Folsom, CA
    Freestyle Superjet - SUR # 189
