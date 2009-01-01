Selling my Ultra 150, Had it at the lake today and it died. I think it needs a topend but other than that its been an amazing ski. I am the original owner, the ski has been garage kept and is in great shape. Recently rebuilt the Pump and installed a Solas Prop, New Seat, Odyssey Battery. $1600
Shreadmaster Ride Plate and R&D Intake Grate can be sold separately for $300
Great winter project, if it doesn't sell I will be fixing it myself. Hit me up if you have any questions or if you want to buy it. No Trades. Trailer not for sale. Will consider Offers.
Located in Folsom, CA