Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Yamaha Chrome Letters replacement? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location North Carolina Age 56 Posts 5 Yamaha Chrome Letters replacement? I'm fairly new to Jet Skis, I bought a couple of old ones last year to see how I liked them and almost immediately resolved to upgrade because they were so much fun. In my mission, I had some amazing luck this year. I was able to find a 2000 XLT1200 Limited in incredible shape, cheap (needed an engine) and a 2000 GP1200R that runs great, but about which I have questions due to some odd wear and tear. The Instrument Cluster was broken, so I have no idea how many hours are on it, but the engine just hums. Someone put a D-Plate in it but didn't add the chip, which is fine because of the aforementioned instrument cluster problem. The glove box was also broken. A couple of trips to ebay and a few hundred dollars later, and everything is sorted out with it and it's an amazing ski.



The XLT1200 was obviously garage kept, and covered to boot. I bought it from the original owner, and he put over 500 hours on it before the engine finally blew. I got a rebuilt engine from SBT and added the oil pump block-off and was riding it by the end of the summer. It doesn't look more than a few years old, everything is just about perfect. During the rebuild, my 15 year old son learned a LOT about how engines work and that's part of what this post is about.



The 1200R needs a lot of cosmetic work. There are several scratches on the gel coat which I can fix, and the hood needs a coat of paint. What I want to do is work with my son to make it look new-ish again, and in the process show him how to do basic body work and painting. It needs traction mats, which I have found. I want to replace the decals, and I have found them as well. However, there's another area where I have not found a replacement. On the hood, there are chrome YAMAHA logo letters, which I would like to replace during the painting process. My challenge is twofold. First, I have no idea where to get replacement letters other than ebay, and I bought a set which don't match. Second, I'm not entirely sure what sort of letters to purchase. Are they plastic? Vinyl? Are they still sold anywhere?



Thank you in advance for any help you might have! Last edited by bellington; Today at 11:55 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 12 Re: Yamaha Chrome Letters replacement? I believe they are plastic and the link below looks to be close but double check. If these don't work contact your local dealer they may have them.



https://www.amazon.com/Yamaha-5KM217...001898&sr=8-28 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location North Carolina Age 56 Posts 5 Re: Yamaha Chrome Letters replacement? Originally Posted by sorejo Originally Posted by



https://www.amazon.com/Yamaha-5KM217...001898&sr=8-28 I believe they are plastic and the link below looks to be close but double check. If these don't work contact your local dealer they may have them.



Thanks! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 12 Re: Yamaha Chrome Letters replacement? I have a '02 Yamaha FX140 which have ones that are similar. Can you send me the link? Last edited by sorejo; Today at 02:44 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules