fully rebuilt w a viper block,
reed intake and oversized pistons for more power.
head was milled down a bit. nothing too crazy just enough to true the surface...
took it to the lake to tune carb but
sucked up rocks on edge of shore while adjusting carb and destroyed pump and impeller that were in it and then lost all interest in going back to the lake and retired both my standup skis.
sad because i performance the hell out of it w so many aftermarket upgrades.

includes
PJS Viper lower case
Reed cyl block
New Wiseco 76.5 pistons
LS exh manifold
high torque starter
all machine work done and assembled
flywheel cover was replaced w flat alum plate for hull space

literally 0 hours on this engine
put a 44 carb and exh pipe and its pretty close to drop in ready
some bolt heads and chrome nuts have rust. just cosmetic

accepting offers for engine as seen
PM me w offers or questions
may ship without plate as may not fit in box

20200712_135251.jpg20200712_135242.jpg20200712_135229.jpg20200712_135219.jpg