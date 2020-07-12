Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: For Sale Rebuilt js550 Reed motor viper block #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location Indiana Age 47 Posts 221 For Sale Rebuilt js550 Reed motor viper block fully rebuilt w a viper block,

reed intake and oversized pistons for more power.

head was milled down a bit. nothing too crazy just enough to true the surface...

took it to the lake to tune carb but

sucked up rocks on edge of shore while adjusting carb and destroyed pump and impeller that were in it and then lost all interest in going back to the lake and retired both my standup skis.

sad because i performance the hell out of it w so many aftermarket upgrades.



includes

PJS Viper lower case

Reed cyl block

New Wiseco 76.5 pistons

LS exh manifold

high torque starter

all machine work done and assembled

flywheel cover was replaced w flat alum plate for hull space



literally 0 hours on this engine

put a 44 carb and exh pipe and its pretty close to drop in ready

some bolt heads and chrome nuts have rust. just cosmetic



accepting offers for engine as seen

PM me w offers or questions

may ship without plate as may not fit in box



20200712_135251.jpg20200712_135242.jpg20200712_135229.jpg20200712_135219.jpg

$$$$ PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$

88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake.

