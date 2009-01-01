 Original 1986 Kawasaki X2 fixed steer 650 Iowa
  Today, 12:51 AM
redrider67
    redrider67
    Original 1986 Kawasaki X2 fixed steer 650 Iowa

    This is my 86 Kawasaki x2. It’s original aside from the oil pump block off and crank case drain removal (parts are included) Great shape aside from the repair to the front which is pictured. Located in Iowa 52317 and willing to work with the buyer on shipping/delivery/meet. Current Iowa registration in my name. 2200 obo. Thanks for looking.

  Today, 12:53 AM
CA550sx123
    CA550sx123
    Re: Original 1986 Kawasaki X2 fixed steer 650 Iowa

    got any pictures? price?
