Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Sea-Doo non-DESS kill switch button top #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Phoenix Age 52 Posts 38 1994 Sea-Doo non-DESS kill switch button top I purchased 1994 Sea-Doo XP. It is running fine but is missing the top of the kill switch button and the key does not latch to the button anymore. Tried to find it anywhere online, ebay, offerup, amazon, Facebook market place. No luck. Just a little plastic button top but it looks like it is nowhere to be found. And Sea-Doo does not have any parts to 1995 or older jet skies.

I wonder if there any place where I can get this crappy button or is there any way to rig it somehow, or any experience replacing it with a standard boat or other jet ski types generic kill switches?

