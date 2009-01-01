|
at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves?
I'll be on Lake Lanier in Ga. It's big and weekends suck b/c there's SO many people, but I'm trying to decide if a stand-up pwc would still be fun there. I'd be starting out, but I'm pretty athletic and light (6'1, 175 lbs). Thx,
Scott
I dream skis
Re: at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves?
There is never a time a stand-up is not fun, flat, choppy, ruff, the most fun I have is when a Hurricane or tropical storm rolls through Florida it makes our lakes like the ocean.
I dream skis
Re: at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves?
There's plenty of standup riders on Lanier. My buddy lives on the lake. Riding on rough water makes you a better rider hands down.
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
