 at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves?
  Today, 06:13 PM #1
    scottonfire
    at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves?

    I'll be on Lake Lanier in Ga. It's big and weekends suck b/c there's SO many people, but I'm trying to decide if a stand-up pwc would still be fun there. I'd be starting out, but I'm pretty athletic and light (6'1, 175 lbs). Thx,
    Scott
  Today, 07:26 PM #2
    matt888
    Re: at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves?

    There is never a time a stand-up is not fun, flat, choppy, ruff, the most fun I have is when a Hurricane or tropical storm rolls through Florida it makes our lakes like the ocean.

  Today, 08:52 PM #3
    josh977
    Re: at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves?

    There's plenty of standup riders on Lanier. My buddy lives on the lake. Riding on rough water makes you a better rider hands down.

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
