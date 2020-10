Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location atlanta Age 40 Posts 2 at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves? I'll be on Lake Lanier in Ga. It's big and weekends suck b/c there's SO many people, but I'm trying to decide if a stand-up pwc would still be fun there. I'd be starting out, but I'm pretty athletic and light (6'1, 175 lbs). Thx,

Scott #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 52 Posts 651 Re: at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves? There is never a time a stand-up is not fun, flat, choppy, ruff, the most fun I have is when a Hurricane or tropical storm rolls through Florida it makes our lakes like the ocean.

SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER

1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK

1988 JS440 FREESTYLE

1987 JS550 LIMITED

SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED

WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM

1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP

My album

https://youtu.be/S3KAF71mm4o SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK1988 JS440 FREESTYLE1987 JS550 LIMITEDSOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMPMy album http://www.pwctoday.com/album.php?albumid=2000 #3 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 41 Posts 641 Re: at what point is a stand up pwc no fun- choppy waves? There's plenty of standup riders on Lanier. My buddy lives on the lake. Riding on rough water makes you a better rider hands down.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules