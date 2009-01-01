|
951 Rebuild with Fullboreonline.com questions
Hi,
I'm new here. I've read a lot of great information others have posted and I wanted to say how much I appreciate all the good conversations that have been had and the learning I've had. I'm new to the PWC world. I have a 2000 Seadoo LRV.
I am getting the engine rebuilt with the "HD Premium 951 rebuild with 1000cc" from www.fullboreonline.com this year. It doesn't have the oil pump or tank on it, so it's going to be premix. Here are my questions:
- The rave valves were modified by the last owner to work off of exhaust pressure. Should I fix it to run on carb pressure?
- Do I need to do change anything to go to 1000 cc from 951?
Thanks in advance. Here's the link to the engine rebuild: http://www.fullboreonline.com/Sea%20...%20motors.html
Re: 951 Rebuild with Fullboreonline.com questions
Beware that Full Bore has very slow turn around times.
A Local Friend waited 3 months to get a Kaw 750 SXi Cylinder Bored & Honed...missed most of the Summer Riding Season.
