Kawasaki X2 for sale

Hey everyone, I posted this a couple of days ago and around 150 people saw it but no one responded so I am going to repost it with a new title...



I found two Kawasaki X2 for sale. One is a 1985 and the other is a 1990. The '85 is ready to ride while the '90 is in the middle of fiberglass work. Also included is a 750 motor, a 650 motor, 4 or 5 turf kits, and a three place stand up trailer. The owner is asking $2000, is this a good deal? Does anyone have a X2 for sale any cheaper?

#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 8 Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale Also if I were to buy these do you have any recommendations for shipping? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,813 Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale The X2 wasn’t released until 86.



Don’t buy anything used without laying your eyes on it. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 8 Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale I am not that worried about it. Do you know anyone who ships jet skis and trailers and can also ship the parts? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,813 Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale U Ship



If it has 85 tags you should be worries about it.

