Kawasaki X2 for sale
Hey everyone, I posted this a couple of days ago and around 150 people saw it but no one responded so I am going to repost it with a new title...
I found two Kawasaki X2 for sale. One is a 1985 and the other is a 1990. The '85 is ready to ride while the '90 is in the middle of fiberglass work. Also included is a 750 motor, a 650 motor, 4 or 5 turf kits, and a three place stand up trailer. The owner is asking $2000, is this a good deal? Does anyone have a X2 for sale any cheaper?
Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale
Also if I were to buy these do you have any recommendations for shipping?
Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale
The X2 wasn’t released until 86.
Don’t buy anything used without laying your eyes on it.
Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale
I am not that worried about it. Do you know anyone who ships jet skis and trailers and can also ship the parts?
Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale
U Ship
If it has 85 tags you should be worries about it.
