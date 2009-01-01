 Kawasaki X2 for sale
  Today, 11:20 AM #1
    sorejo
    Kawasaki X2 for sale

    Hey everyone, I posted this a couple of days ago and around 150 people saw it but no one responded so I am going to repost it with a new title...

    I found two Kawasaki X2 for sale. One is a 1985 and the other is a 1990. The '85 is ready to ride while the '90 is in the middle of fiberglass work. Also included is a 750 motor, a 650 motor, 4 or 5 turf kits, and a three place stand up trailer. The owner is asking $2000, is this a good deal? Does anyone have a X2 for sale any cheaper?
  Today, 12:13 PM #2
    sorejo
    Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale

    Also if I were to buy these do you have any recommendations for shipping?
  Today, 12:55 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale

    The X2 wasn’t released until 86.

    Don’t buy anything used without laying your eyes on it.
  Today, 01:08 PM #4
    sorejo
    Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale

    I am not that worried about it. Do you know anyone who ships jet skis and trailers and can also ship the parts?
  Today, 01:20 PM #5
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Kawasaki X2 for sale

    U Ship

    If it has 85 tags you should be worries about it.
