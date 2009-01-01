Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Purchase by Newbeeeeee #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location long island Posts 1 Purchase by Newbeeeeee Hi Everyone,



Looking at a 2017 Yamaha GP1800 with 110 Hours as a first PWC. The hull is pretty scratched up and the prop was recently replaced. The ski seems to run fine and I plan on taking it for a water test this week. Considering the hull condition and prop replacement do I need to worry about debris that got sucked up through the jet pump and getting into the engine causing issues down the road? It is under warranty until 2022. Also, any thoughts on such a fast PWC for a first one? Ive read some saying dont go so big to start.



