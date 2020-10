Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 Yamaha superjet 3750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 49 Blog Entries 1 2015 Yamaha superjet 3750 15 sj that had nose damage and was repaired and just painted like a shark mouth.

Rebuilt crank

New top end

Rebuilt carbs

Light flywheel

B pipe

Straight bars

Thatís about it has maybe 5 hours on it if that. Fun ski funding something else. Read Less Attached Images A0B27F06-812A-49D1-8F8D-7EDFA811131D.jpeg (3.05 MB, 5 views)

A0B27F06-812A-49D1-8F8D-7EDFA811131D.jpeg (3.05 MB, 5 views) 2EDA0610-3B1A-4D54-A4C4-12BE968292EA.jpeg (4.48 MB, 3 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules