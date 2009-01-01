Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Super clean JS550s #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location long island NY Age 57 Posts 67 Super clean JS550s For Sale

Fully restored 1987 JS550

1 owner bought new in 87, clean title/registration

Fully restored last winter 1 season of use

fresh paint

new hydro turf mat

new polished 4 degrees bars and polished throttle trigger, ODI grips

billet anodized quick steer and sub plate

jetsport extended ride plate and West Coast deep intake grate

PJS afterburner pump and nozzle, skat track stainless impeller

bilge pump with manual and automatic sensor switch

440 drive shaft and bearing housing rebuilt with new bearings and seals

handle pole spring

custom rear exhaust

lanyard stop switch upgrade

Fly-n-ty blue fuel tank and wax products pickup/fill

billet fuel cap

new old stock vintage factory storage cover



Engine completely rebuilt with new crank shaft and seals

fresh bore and wiesco pistons

jetsport high compression head

dual cooling system

West Coast exhaust manifold and pipe, aluminum water box

Brand new Mukuni SBN44 carb with primer kit

West Coast velocity stack flame arrestor

new SBT starter, lithium battery, new battery cables with quick disconnect plug



Every cable,hose,gasket,seal,bearing,trim,replaced

needs nothing runs great only had 4 tanks of gas run on it

$2300 firm located Long Island New York

