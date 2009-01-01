For Sale
Fully restored 1987 JS550
1 owner bought new in 87, clean title/registration
Fully restored last winter 1 season of use
fresh paint
new hydro turf mat
new polished 4 degrees bars and polished throttle trigger, ODI grips
billet anodized quick steer and sub plate
jetsport extended ride plate and West Coast deep intake grate
PJS afterburner pump and nozzle, skat track stainless impeller
bilge pump with manual and automatic sensor switch
440 drive shaft and bearing housing rebuilt with new bearings and seals
handle pole spring
custom rear exhaust
lanyard stop switch upgrade
Fly-n-ty blue fuel tank and wax products pickup/fill
billet fuel cap
new old stock vintage factory storage cover
Engine completely rebuilt with new crank shaft and seals
fresh bore and wiesco pistons
jetsport high compression head
dual cooling system
West Coast exhaust manifold and pipe, aluminum water box
Brand new Mukuni SBN44 carb with primer kit
West Coast velocity stack flame arrestor
new SBT starter, lithium battery, new battery cables with quick disconnect plug
Every cable,hose,gasket,seal,bearing,trim,replaced
needs nothing runs great only had 4 tanks of gas run on it
$2300 firm located Long Island New York