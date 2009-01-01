 Super clean JS550s
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 09:17 PM #1
    standupsonly
    standupsonly is offline
    PWCToday Regular standupsonly's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    long island NY
    Age
    57
    Posts
    67

    Super clean JS550s

    For Sale
    Fully restored 1987 JS550
    1 owner bought new in 87, clean title/registration
    Fully restored last winter 1 season of use
    fresh paint
    new hydro turf mat
    new polished 4 degrees bars and polished throttle trigger, ODI grips
    billet anodized quick steer and sub plate
    jetsport extended ride plate and West Coast deep intake grate
    PJS afterburner pump and nozzle, skat track stainless impeller
    bilge pump with manual and automatic sensor switch
    440 drive shaft and bearing housing rebuilt with new bearings and seals
    handle pole spring
    custom rear exhaust
    lanyard stop switch upgrade
    Fly-n-ty blue fuel tank and wax products pickup/fill
    billet fuel cap
    new old stock vintage factory storage cover

    Engine completely rebuilt with new crank shaft and seals
    fresh bore and wiesco pistons
    jetsport high compression head
    dual cooling system
    West Coast exhaust manifold and pipe, aluminum water box
    Brand new Mukuni SBN44 carb with primer kit
    West Coast velocity stack flame arrestor
    new SBT starter, lithium battery, new battery cables with quick disconnect plug

    Every cable,hose,gasket,seal,bearing,trim,replaced
    needs nothing runs great only had 4 tanks of gas run on it
    $2300 firm located Long Island New York
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 