Hello,

Looking for some help or a wiring diagram for a Kawasaki TS650. I was given this machine by free by a buddy with bad wiring. The e-box was all unplugged. Im thinking most of the same color wires go together? Im having trouble finding where a few wires go that are different color than the rest. I have found some diagrams but the colours are not the same as mine. Mine has the 2 brown, one purple and a black / yellow coming off the magneto assembly.