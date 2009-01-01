|
|
-
TS650 Wiring Help
Hello,
Looking for some help or a wiring diagram for a Kawasaki TS650. I was given this machine by free by a buddy with bad wiring. The e-box was all unplugged. Im thinking most of the same color wires go together? Im having trouble finding where a few wires go that are different color than the rest. I have found some diagrams but the colours are not the same as mine. Mine has the 2 brown, one purple and a black / yellow coming off the magneto assembly.
