Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: TS650 Wiring Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Newfoundland, Canada Posts 5 TS650 Wiring Help Hello,



Looking for some help or a wiring diagram for a Kawasaki TS650. I was given this machine by free by a buddy with bad wiring. The e-box was all unplugged. Im thinking most of the same color wires go together? Im having trouble finding where a few wires go that are different color than the rest. I have found some diagrams but the colours are not the same as mine. Mine has the 2 brown, one purple and a black / yellow coming off the magneto assembly. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules