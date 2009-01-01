Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 951 Pop off pressure with flame arresters and exhaust resonator delete? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location California Posts 75 951 Pop off pressure with flame arresters and exhaust resonator delete? I have a hesitation problem at off-idle to about 1/4 throttle opening on a 98 GSX limited that i’ve been trying to iron out. The boat runs great otherwise. The engine has Prok flame arrestors and the exhaust resonator was removed. Otherwise it is stock. I’ve installed 85 low and 167 high jets to the carbs along with 2.3 needle/seat. Pop off pressure set to 20 psi with 95 gr springs. Ive tried adjusting the low speed screws without luck. I’m thinking of to going with 17 psi pop off pressure with 80 gram springs.



What are people with similar setups running? Care to share your settings? Thanks in advance.

95 low is what you should be using

