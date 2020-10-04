 (2) Kawasaki 650 motors in nj will ship
  Today, 11:24 AM
    tko
    tko is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    44

    (2) Kawasaki 650 motors in nj will ship

    These motors have been in my basement for a few years amd I am looking to clean up some space.

    They come as pictured. I have both flywheel covers (1 with block off plate and 1 without block off plate).

    Its been a few years since I compression tested them but I believe the red head motor had 150 psi in each cylinder and the black head had 145 in each cylinder.

    The red head motor as pictured $420

    The black head motor $350. (Yes i have the nuts for the cylinder and head but I would put in a new gasket since ithe head was removed)

    732829833220201004_092842.jpg20201004_093117.jpg20201004_093224.jpg20201004_093207.jpg20201004_093145.jpg20201004_093056.jpg20201004_092925.jpg20201004_092908.jpg20201004_092845.jpg

    Shipping cost would be extra
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 