These motors have been in my basement for a few years amd I am looking to clean up some space.
They come as pictured. I have both flywheel covers (1 with block off plate and 1 without block off plate).
Its been a few years since I compression tested them but I believe the red head motor had 150 psi in each cylinder and the black head had 145 in each cylinder.
The red head motor as pictured $420
The black head motor $350. (Yes i have the nuts for the cylinder and head but I would put in a new gasket since ithe head was removed)
Shipping cost would be extra