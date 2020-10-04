Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: (2) Kawasaki 650 motors in nj will ship #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location NJ Posts 44 (2) Kawasaki 650 motors in nj will ship These motors have been in my basement for a few years amd I am looking to clean up some space.



They come as pictured. I have both flywheel covers (1 with block off plate and 1 without block off plate).



Its been a few years since I compression tested them but I believe the red head motor had 150 psi in each cylinder and the black head had 145 in each cylinder.



The red head motor as pictured $420



The black head motor $350. (Yes i have the nuts for the cylinder and head but I would put in a new gasket since ithe head was removed)



20201004_092842.jpg20201004_093117.jpg20201004_093224.jpg20201004_093207.jpg20201004_093145.jpg20201004_093056.jpg20201004_092925.jpg20201004_092908.jpg20201004_092845.jpg

Shipping cost would be extra



