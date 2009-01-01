|
|
-
Looking for riders in the Northeast Ohio area ( Lake Erie )
Hey all ,
Back into riding after many years off . I'm interested in finding other pwc riders from the Northeast Ohio area . Although this season is winding down , I'm planning on starting next season early ! Maybe even take a few trips to the other Great Lakes ?
Young or old riders , new ski's , old ski's, stand up's or sit downs . Let's just have some fun !
Thanks
