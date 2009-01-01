Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SJ 440 or 550 ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location Mozambique Age 61 Posts 1 Kawasaki SJ 440 or 550 ? Morning



I am new to this forum and a South African farmer residing in Mozambique with the warm Indian Ocean 120 km from my house...

I have been Jet ski Fishing from Yamaha VX 1200 but due to major engine break down sold it



I found this old stand up Kawasaki JS Body no: KAW 341630680 engine no TC 440 B016895 (On magneto cover)



Keihin carb 40 mm but manifold measures 38 mm..?



I have bench started it but due to cracked diaphragm could not keep it Idling. I have already bought the Carb kit on Amazon and was delivered in South Africa and on the way to Mozambique..



I thought it to be a 550 but could be 440 according to number on cover ?



Is there and other markings or numbers to Identify this engine (Maybe the pump)

..I will love to revive it and get it operational



Parts still urgently needed is the engine Mounting cradle and flame arrestor...(on carb)



