PWCToday Newbie
Picked up a 2007 Kawasaki ultra 250x
Hi Guys, So I picked up this clean 2007 Kawasaki ultra with 56hrs for 500$
I just threw out a number and the guy took it.
He had it at 2 shops and they both gave him the run around.
They claim the engine has 170 psi per hole, but said the pressure test failed by not holding air.
Ski runs and will plan but not go above 40mph with the (fast key).
I am new to this ski and have read some pretty crappy reviews. Either way I figured Im only
in 500$
Thanks,
Jason
