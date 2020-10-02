Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea-Doo crankcase pressure test #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Age 41 Posts 27 Sea-Doo crankcase pressure test PXL_20201002_202336368.jpg





Had to make some block off plates so I can do a crankcase pressure test to rule out any issues with the crank seals. Did the oil nipples on the bench first, that held. Now doing the crankcase / intake. Verified when I pressurize that air goes out the pulse hose so we know the crankcase is pressurizing. Stuck a plug in the pulse hole and now I'm seeing if it holds 5psi for a little while.



