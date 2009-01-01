 Kawasaki SX 650 Best Upgrades ?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:28 PM #1
    CaptainLL61
    CaptainLL61 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie CaptainLL61's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Location
    The Netherlands
    Age
    23
    Posts
    1

    Kawasaki SX 650 Best Upgrades ?

    Hey Guys,

    Bought my first stand up jetski to get a taste and right from the start im hooked.

    The ski i could find bone stock for a cheap price was the 650SX 89, after riding the thing all summer im now looking for some upgrades beceause the damn thing is completely stock.

    Im looking for some opinions to get the max fun out of my vintage kawi im normaly riding on pretty rough open waters and having a lot of slip when the water is getting really choppy.

    Not for race use pure for free riding and get an easy pop to jump the stock settings wont help me really.


    Best ride plates intakes for these conditions

    If someone has stuff for sale contact me
    Last edited by CaptainLL61; Today at 03:29 PM.
    SX 650 '89
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:03 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,250

    Re: Kawasaki SX 650 Best Upgrades ?

    You need an Ocean Pro ride plate with skegs, and a scoop type intake grate. Also get a decent impeller. Next dry out the stock pipe with instructions found on this site, and weld a 3" extension to the pipe tail cone. You will be riding a different machine!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:17 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,313

    Re: Kawasaki SX 650 Best Upgrades ?

    9/17 std scat impellor
    44mm mikuni carb
    750/800 reduction nozzel 81 mm
    Cut R&D scoop grate
    Op rideplate tressels or 4 skeg w/ washers in rear , two per side
    Six holes drilled in stock waterbox
    Dryed out stock pipe , silver headpipe and manifold
    .060 shims in rear of pump deck area for trim , one per side
    Dual cool ski
    Manifold to cylinder gaskets with 9 holes extra cooling
    Use stock head or gaskets blow
    That's all a good start
    Or get an SXR
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 