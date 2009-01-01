Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki SX 650 Best Upgrades ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location The Netherlands Age 23 Posts 1 Kawasaki SX 650 Best Upgrades ? Hey Guys,



Bought my first stand up jetski to get a taste and right from the start im hooked.



The ski i could find bone stock for a cheap price was the 650SX 89, after riding the thing all summer im now looking for some upgrades beceause the damn thing is completely stock.



Im looking for some opinions to get the max fun out of my vintage kawi im normaly riding on pretty rough open waters and having a lot of slip when the water is getting really choppy.



Not for race use pure for free riding and get an easy pop to jump the stock settings wont help me really.





Best ride plates intakes for these conditions



You need an Ocean Pro ride plate with skegs, and a scoop type intake grate. Also get a decent impeller. Next dry out the stock pipe with instructions found on this site, and weld a 3" extension to the pipe tail cone. You will be riding a different machine!



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,313 Re: Kawasaki SX 650 Best Upgrades ? 9/17 std scat impellor

44mm mikuni carb

750/800 reduction nozzel 81 mm

Cut R&D scoop grate

Op rideplate tressels or 4 skeg w/ washers in rear , two per side

Six holes drilled in stock waterbox

Dryed out stock pipe , silver headpipe and manifold

.060 shims in rear of pump deck area for trim , one per side

Dual cool ski

Manifold to cylinder gaskets with 9 holes extra cooling

Use stock head or gaskets blow

That's all a good start

