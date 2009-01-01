|
|
-
Shipping
I am considering buying two Kawasaki X2. I need them shipped from VA to WI. I looked at YRC but it comes with a 650 motor, 12 tupperware storage containers of parts, and a trailer. I'm not sure how to ship it. Any recommendations? I posted this question on GREENHULK and someone said ship with uship, is that a good choice? Does anyone know of somebody who is insured but not a huge business who might be willing to ship these? I am looking for budget shipment but if that is not possible please tell me.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules