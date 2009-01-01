I am considering buying two Kawasaki X2. I need them shipped from VA to WI. I looked at YRC but it comes with a 650 motor, 12 tupperware storage containers of parts, and a trailer. I'm not sure how to ship it. Any recommendations? I posted this question on GREENHULK and someone said ship with uship, is that a good choice? Does anyone know of somebody who is insured but not a huge business who might be willing to ship these? I am looking for budget shipment but if that is not possible please tell me.