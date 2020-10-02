Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx cooling question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location WA Posts 2 650sx cooling question Hi everyone, I'm new to stand up skies. I picked up a 650sx in pieces and put everything together now. It has a pjs pipe on it with the stock exhaust manifold I believe? Just wondering if I plumbed this up correctly before I take it out for the first time. I was researching on this forum already but couldn't get the answer yet. I've attached a pic of how I connected from the manifold to the stinger and pisser. If anyone could give me a heads up or point things out to me, I would really appreciate it. Thanks guys 20201002_121957.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules