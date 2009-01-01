Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dallas Baker Products DBP Protec ported 61X 62T Stroker +4mm dual SBN44 $600 #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 765 Dallas Baker Products DBP Protec ported 61X 62T Stroker +4mm dual SBN44 $600 120614031_788619741960502_5381684780888918535_n.jpg 120528002_343325940419989_8898181536161389251_n.jpg 120566229_624798728204359_1781795976482202080_n.jpg 120577695_716663998889472_2698639599961193694_n.jpg





Dallas Baker Products ported Protec engine

+4mm stroker, 81mm standard bore.

61x cylinder, 62t cases.

61x/6m6 electronics included - fw, stator, ebox



Dual SBN44 with tapered adapter

My ski guy says based off the timing it is a closed course engine. 190 degrees of exhaust and 128 for transfers. Walls look good but I had intended on doing a fresh bore before running.

The crank is cracked and will need to be replaced. According to the guy who built the cranks for Dallas in the 90s, protec did not initially harden crank components after stroking, but started to after cracking issues appeared.

There are no pistons.

Cases are ported.

Domes have been cut to account for the extra stroke.

Starter works.







Looking for $600 and shipping or best offer. Located in Sarasota FL 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules