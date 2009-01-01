120614031_788619741960502_5381684780888918535_n.jpg 120528002_343325940419989_8898181536161389251_n.jpg 120566229_624798728204359_1781795976482202080_n.jpg 120577695_716663998889472_2698639599961193694_n.jpg
Dallas Baker Products ported Protec engine
+4mm stroker, 81mm standard bore.
61x cylinder, 62t cases.
61x/6m6 electronics included - fw, stator, ebox
Dual SBN44 with tapered adapter
My ski guy says based off the timing it is a closed course engine. 190 degrees of exhaust and 128 for transfers. Walls look good but I had intended on doing a fresh bore before running.
The crank is cracked and will need to be replaced. According to the guy who built the cranks for Dallas in the 90s, protec did not initially harden crank components after stroking, but started to after cracking issues appeared.
There are no pistons.
Cases are ported.
Domes have been cut to account for the extra stroke.
Starter works.
Looking for $600 and shipping or best offer. Located in Sarasota FL