Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 Waverunner VX cruiser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Ohio Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 2007 Waverunner VX cruiser Late this summer I notice my voltage showing 18 volts then it went to just HI on my dashboard. It was normally around 14 volts. I had new battery this spring and it seems fine. I pulled rectifier/regulator and not sure I tested correctly. Has anyone here experienced this problem and have some input? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules