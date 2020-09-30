Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for x2 750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Arizona Posts 1 Looking for x2 750 Looking for x2 with 750 conversion. Don't care about minor hull damage, most can be fixed. Getting rid of my 1996 kawi sxi, factory pipe, pwc tubbies, jc racing mids, new stock pump with unknown impeller (got out the hole power like a 2012 superjet, top end like a lightly modded 800sxr... Ask me how I know), bilge, handle bars, ocean pro head, 165 compression, jet trim mats with wedge, jet dynamics plate, umi racing top loader intake, pro k flame arrestors, thumb adjustors, and the unicorn dual sbn38. Have an extra set with seized jets I've been using for parts if needed. 2018 battery.



Best part. Jet ski was torn down, reinforced/ re glassed, painted, and new graphics last 2018 winter.



Worst part, broken pole. Can negotiate in a carbon PWC pole for a great x2... Or without the pole. It's an $800 part.



I have a low hour 750ss donor if there's an x2 without engine. Just let me know what's out there.... If anyone wants to trade and negotiate. I live in Phoenix.



Text, call: FOUR 80 - six 88 - nine 13 seven

