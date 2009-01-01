 Anyone from Seattle, Spokane or Portland area going to Lake Havasu for next week race
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:52 PM #1
    tomeus
    tomeus is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Washington
    Posts
    6

    Anyone from Seattle, Spokane or Portland area going to Lake Havasu for next week race

    If you are going, I have a proposal - bring back a an empty hull for me, that is with a guy down there and I will cover your gas expenses - up to $300.

    Please let me know!

    Thanks in advance
    Last edited by tomeus; Today at 05:54 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 