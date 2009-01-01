Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 98 Sea Doo GTX Limited High RPMs out of the water, Low RPMs in the water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Colorado Posts 2 98 Sea Doo GTX Limited High RPMs out of the water, Low RPMs in the water I purchased a 98 Sea Doo GTX earlier this year. The first few times we took it out, it would get to 45 miles per hour than hit another gear/band. We could get a speed of between 59-61 miles per hour. Recently it won't hit that next level. I can only get it to 5400 RPM or 35 miles per hour. I have cleaned the rave valves, changes the spark plugs and we use ethanol free gas. If I replace the bellows on the water regulator, will it correct this problem? Is there anything else that I can check to correct this problem? Thank you. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 40 Posts 1,012 Re: 98 Sea Doo GTX Limited High RPMs out of the water, Low RPMs in the water You have a 951 Time Bomb. Any 951 over at 150+hrs needs to be considered to be running on borrowed time. The engine MIGHT be telling you that it's time to get a full upper engine rebuild done, if not a complete engine overhaul.



To answer your question about the water box regulator bellows: The bellows normally isn't the problem, it's that the STEEL spring clamp at the bottom of the bellows rusts away and doesn't provide a adequate seal. If it leaks water internally, you may not be able to hit full WOT Rpms. Small adjustments of the water regulator cap can help to achieve maximum RPM when everything is operating correctly. Such a significant drop in Rpm's is definitely something that needs to be investigated.



To effectively diagnose the problem, we need to know the number of hours on the ski. What is the history? How was it maintained before? Since you are in Colorado, what is the altitude that you operate the ski at? Is the engine original? Have you performed a compression check? Have the carbs been removed and the tiny internal filters cleaned? Was the engine rebuilt? Have all the fuel hoses been replaced with ethanol resistant fuel hose? Is your water box regulator adjusted so that the red adjustment screw is flush with the black cap?



What about the jet pump? Condition of the wear ring? Has the jet pump oil been checked or changed?



The fact that you are only hitting 35 miles per hour is a HUGE red flag to investigate all possible culprits.



In perfect working order and in stock form, you should definitely be hitting consistent 59-62mph speeds. Last edited by SpitAndDirt; Today at 06:16 PM . "The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

